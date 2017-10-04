Tuesday prep sports roundup for Mavs, Warriors

Girls soccer

Edmonds-Woodway 4, Everett 0

The Warriors shut out the previously undefeated Seagulls, scoring on two goals by Ingrid Fosberg plus one each from Kyra Hicks and Michaela Danyo

Meadowdale 2, Marysville-Pilchuck 1

Mariah Davis and Taylor Kesselring each scored to lead the Mavericks to a 2-1 win over Marysville-Pilchuck.

Boys tennis

Shorecrest 5, Meadowdale 2

Singles: Ben Silber (S) d. Caden Chun 6-1, 6-1; Reed Tangeman (S) d. Andy Kellam 6-1, 6-1; Sam Rowbotham (S) d. Kyle Perez 6-2, 6-1; Christopher King (S) d. Andrew Siaterlis 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Djelli Berisha-Ryan Johnson (M) d. Micah Glesener-David Chen 6-1, 6-2; Ben Fahey-Daniel Tameishi (M) d. John Burke-Nicholas King 6-0, 6-2; Kelvin Schmidt-Gabe Vogel (S) d. Derian Browning-Antonio Yun 6-1, 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway 7, Lynnwood 0

Singles: Nick Berni (E-W) d. Barnaby French 6-1, 6-2; Jordan Megiveron (E-W) d. Matthew Mansfield 6-0, 6-0; Lachlan Rogan (E-W) d. Renzo Gonzalez 6-3, 6-0; Andre Stransky (E-W) d. Marc Guzman 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Drew Boland-Arnold Hahn (E-W) d. Long Nguyen-Angelo Tran 6-1, 6-0; Alec Matulka-Josh Capuzzi (E-W) d. Alex Nguyen-Jason Mutuc 6-0, 6-2; Anthony Tran-Jonathon Cho (E-W) d. Ian Bjornson-Minh Le 6-0, 4-6, 10-5

Girls swimming



Edmonds-Woodway 111, Mariner 64

200 individual medley—Song (E-W) 2:29.37

50 freestyle—Kim (E-W) 26.67

100 butterfly—Henderson (E-W) 1:14.55

500 freestyle—Broadhead (E-W) 5:26.23

200 freestyle relay—Edmonds-Woodway 1:54.14

100 breaststroke—Park (E-W) 1:24.54

Shorecrest 110, Meadowdale 40 (individual event results not reported)