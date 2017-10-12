Update: Celebrate Schools 5K raises $77,000

Over $77,000 was raised at the Celebrate Schools 5K held on Oct. 7.

Fifty percent of the event proceeds will be granted to the 21 participating schools who fielded teams of 20 or more. The remaining proceeds will fund foundation programs that benefit students, teachers and schools in the Edmonds School District.

“We want to extend a special thank you to all who came out to run, walk, stroll or wag with us this year,” said Deborah Anderson, the Foundation’s Executive Director. “It is always a spirited community event. The foundation would also like to thank our title sponsor, Virginia Mason, our presenting sponsors, the City of Lynnwood and GGP – Alderwood Mall, and all our other great community sponsors who helped to make this event possible.”

A Celebrate Schools photo slide show was created by Lynnwood High Band Director Phil Onishi and there is a photo album on the foundation’s Facebook page. Race results for the event can be found here.