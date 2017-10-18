Volunteers sought to serve as ‘victims’ for emergency response session Oct. 26

Edmonds City Councilmember Neil Tibbott provided an update Wednesday on the month-long Community Emergency Response Training he has been participating in, courtesy of the South Snohomish County Fire Authority (formerly Fire District 1).

In the most recent training, Edmonds residents emphasized the use of ordinary household objects for providing immediate first aid. “Advanced lifesaving is left for the professionals, but we were trained to look for clear airways, excessive bleeding and signs of shock,” Tibbott said.

During the CERT Disaster Response training, participants learn how to prepare themselves and their families to deal with disasters, how to put out small fires, basic disaster first aid and medical triage, conduct search and rescue operations and understanding the psychological effect of disasters.

Tibbott is seeking volunteers to serve as disaster victim “survivors” in a mock drill on the last day of training, Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6-10 p.m. at the fire authority headquarters in south Everett. “Our instructor said volunteers will receive make-up and instructions suitable for use as Halloween costumes,” Tibbott said.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Tibbott at neil.tibbott@edmondswa.gov for details.