Waterfront Center gala kicks off community fundraising campaign

1 of 7

More than 200 community leaders, elected officials and supporters came together on Thursday morning for a gala breakfast event in support of the new Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The Waterfront Center will replace the existing Edmonds Senior Center, expanding its reach to all generations.

“I’m often asked ‘will seniors be forgotten,'” said Senior Center Executive Director Farrell Fleming. “Most emphatically no! We’re building a center for human beings of all ages, a place where age will be irrelevant. It will be a place where the generations can come together, share, learn from each other, and enrich each others’ lives.”

According to campaign director Daniel Johnson, the part of the underlying philosophy of the new Waterfront Center will be to “challenge age-based stereotypes,” and “bring young and old together to listen to each other’s stories.” At its core, the new Waterfront Center is all about facilitating these connections.

“You have to create the kind of community you want to live in,” he concluded.

The Waterfront Center will be housed in a new 26,000-square-foot sustainable building that offers a range of programs emphasizing health and wellness, recreation and education for people of all ages while still responding to the unique needs of an aging population living in south Snohomish and north King counties. The plan includes beach restoration and improved access to the rare waterfront site.

Unlike the present structure, which was originally designed as a boat storage facility, the proposed two-story building would be constructed to LEED silver and gold standards, and be designed from the ground up as a community center, with interior space laid out to ensure maximum future flexibility. The first floor would include space for a column-free divisible banquet room/ballroom, cafeteria and thrift shop, and a large, glassed-in community lounge/ballroom area on the northwest corner designed to maximize views of the mountains, Puget Sound, and ferry traffic. The second floor would house several multi-purpose rooms, health clinics, a conference area, exercise rooms, and administrative offices.

In addition to the building itself, the proposal includes a host of site improvements aimed at maximizing environmental benefits and sustainability. Among these would be replacing the present creosote dock, seawall and toxic pilings with restored beach, intertidal and upland areas enhanced with native plants and offering additional wildlife habitat. These would be accessible from adjacent walkways, and would include an ADA-compliant ramp that would also serve as a launch area for kayaks and other hand-carried watercraft.

Other proposed environmental enhancements include rain gardens to help naturally detoxify runoff before it enters Puget Sound, and an innovative geothermal heating system for the building itself. (For more details on amenities, timelines and architectural renderings see My Edmonds News article here.)

Mayor Dave Earling sees this as a critical step in creating a vibrant, appealing community whose “energized core extends from Sixth Avenue all the way down to the waterfront.”

“The Waterfront Center will be a showcase facility that will allow intergenerational dynamism to truly take hold of our community,” he continued. “It’s a vision we’ve had for some time, and this room full of people tells me that this vision is true.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel