This weekend’s 2017 Remodeled Homes Tour includes three in Edmonds

For homeowners thinking about remodeling, the Remodeled Homes Tour, taking place Oct 21 and 22, is a great place for them to begin. They can visit recently remodeled homes and meet the experts who designed and remodeled them. Tickets are free.

Three of those homes are located in Edmonds, including My Edmonds News sponsor Chermak Construction, Inc. (See our earlier story here). The others are vanderBeken Remodel and City Builders Inc.

You can find addresses and more information for the Edmonds homes, as well as all the homes on the tour, at this link.

The 2017 Remodeled Homes Tour, sponsored by Dunn Lumber, will showcase homes professionally remodeled by members of the Remodelers Council of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). The charity for this event is Rebuilding Together Seattle, a nonprofit organization committed to providing free safe and healthy housing repairs, focusing on our senior and veteran neighbors, as well as people with disabilities and families with children. Attendees will have the opportunity to give a donation when ordering their free tickets at www.remodeltour.com.

Bellevue:

Rainier Custom Homes

Dunn Lumber Bellevue Showroom

Edmonds:

Chermak Construction Inc.

vanderBeken Remodel (2)

City Builders Inc.

