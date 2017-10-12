Wells Fargo supports Arts for Everyone at Edmonds Center for the Arts

Edmonds Center for the Arts has received a grant of $2,500 from Wells Fargo in support of the center’s Arts for Everyone program.

Arts for Everyone is ECA’s $2 ticket program for low-income students, families and older adults. With the objective to increase accessibility to the performing arts for community members of all ages, ECA has committed to offering 30 percent of seats at Education Matinees at this special rate. This is a 75 percent discount off the regular $8 student ticket price. ECA expects to provide over 2,500 of these reduced-price tickets to students in the 2017-18 school year and applauds Wells Fargo for this support.

“Wells Fargo chose to support Edmonds Center for the Arts because we know that every community we serve is more vibrant and strong when all residents have access to enriching arts and cultural experiences,” said Stephanie Wall, Pacific Northwest community relations manager for Wells Fargo. “We hope everyone enjoys ‘Arts for Everyone,’”

Families and friends attending Saturday matinees with children who qualify for free and reduced price meal programs are also eligible for $2 tickets through Arts for Everyone. There are no restrictions on what constitutes a “family” – ECA invites patrons to bring those they want to share a live performance with.

Finally, older adults (62+) with limited income are eligible for $2 tickets to Saturday Matinees and all programs in ECA’s Dementia-Inclusive Series.

To find out more about this program, contact Gillian Jones, Director of Programming, at 425-275-9483 or gilllian@ec4arts.org.