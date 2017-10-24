Young professionals with compassion, ‘Seattle GenR’ focus of Oct. 25 Shoreline CC program

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell presents a program on “Seattle GenR: The Young Professionals’ Voice of Compassion” this Wednesday, Oct. 25 from noon-11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Shoreline CC, 9000 building, Room 9208.

GenR—short for Generation Rescue—is a group of young, influential humanitarians in Seattle who have joined forces with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to help people survive conflict and disaster and rebuild their lives. Speaker Simon Walker has been the president of GenR Seattle since 2015.

This event is open to the public and free, but registration is requested here. There is a small fee for parking on campus during the daytime.