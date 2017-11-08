Artfully Edmonds: ‘Featured’ and ‘Fun’ make this an Edmonds-Kind-of Arts week

This week in Edmonds, the arts news centers on “featured” and “fun” – which headliners are making a name for themselves, plus a great line-up of fun, laughter-prompting events.

But that’s not all – there’s the hot band scene developing at Engel’s Pub where patrons are crowding onto the postage-stamp dance floor for some bump and stomp!

This week it’s “Edmonds-Kind-Of Fun!”

~ ~ ~ ~

Featured Artist

The Edmonds Arts Festival and the City of Edmonds Arts Commission would like to introduce the work of artist Jan Tervonen, whose dual-sponsored exhibition is being shown through Dec. 14.

Jan Tervoven

Frances Anderson Center

700 Main Street

Tervonen says of her work, “I am a modern abstract artist who works primarily with mixed water-media. My pieces are combinations of bright colors and bold brushstrokes collaged onto paper, creating a visual experience often evoking a wry smile.

My inspiration is born from a passion for Mid-century Modern and Japanese art and their common threads with Finnish aesthetics using limited line and color, and simplicity of design.”

Jan grew up surrounded by Finnish-American culture and the beauty of Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. She was taught the values of simplicity, which is reflected in her art. Jan graduated from Michigan Technological University and enjoyed success as a software development executive before turning to her art full time.

She was the winner of the 2013 William Radcliffe Studio Challenge Award at Kirkland Arts Center’s REDUX Auction, and is a past recipient of the Vascovitz Family Scholarship for Drawing and Painting at the Pratt Fine Arts Center. She holds membership in Evergreen Association of Fine Arts, artEAST and the Northwest Collage Society.

For more information about Jan Tervoven’s work, visit www.dajanarts.com.

Gallery Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information, call 425-771-0230.

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday, Nov. 9

7 p.m.

Eek!

The Murder Mystery Company presents

“Of Sound Mind and Dead Body”

The Old Spaghetti Factory

2509 196th St. S.W.

The Murder Mystery Company — experts in mystery entertainment — is coming to Lynnwood to perform interactive murder mystery dinner shows featuring tension, intrigue, laughter, and family-fun entertainment.

Further information for this “killer” event is at our sister news source, Lynnwood Today.

~ ~ ~

Friday, Nov. 10

7:30 p.m.

Sold Out!

Al Stewart & The Empty Pockets

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)

410 4th Ave. N.

Who doesn’t remember Al Stewart’s song, The Year of the Cat, top-hit of the summer of 1979, which was followed by Time Passages.

Stewart has developed his entertainment showcase, surrounded himself with the members of the band, The Empty Pockets, and will delight Edmonds this Friday.

For a check on last-minute cancellations, call the ECA at 425-275-9595.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday and Saturday

Nov. 11 and 12

9 p.m.

Engel’s Pub

113 5th Ave. S.

Friday: Jeff Herzog and the Jet City Flyers presenting harmonica riffs and oh! so! much more. You’ll want to be there for the downbeat. Jeff posts at his Facebook page; enter through this link..

– – –

Saturday: Pushing Midnight, featuring musicians Monica Kramer – vocals; Doug Kramer – guitar, vocals; Patrick Lynn – lead guitar; Jon Liperi – bass, vocals; Jordan Awe – drums, vocals rock downtown Edmonds this Saturday night.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Nov. 11

10 a.m.

Floral Design in a Mug

Coldwell Banker Bain Community Room

108 5th Ave. S.

Edmonds

Saturday fun, presented by 2016 Edmonds Citizens of the Year the Floretum Garden Club, is a coffee mug decorating workshop — and the public is invited.

Chat with your friends, meet your flower- and plant-loving neighbors!

My Edmonds News details the event at this link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Nov. 11

3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Brothers Four with

Sno-King Community Chorale

Under the direction of Frank DeMiero, the Sno-King Community Chorale will present a patriotically themed program that features the popular Brothers Four.

The ECA ticket booth is holding tickets for you and yours.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Nov. 11

8 p.m.

Master Maestro Improv

Edmonds Community College

Black Box Theatre

20000 68th Ave. W.

Keith Johnstone’s exciting short form game competition Maestro Improv comes to the Black Box!

Be brave! Join the team of improv comedians for a night of games and scenes – but only one of them will make it to the end of the show and be crowned “Maestro”.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday, Nov. 12

7 p.m.

Last Call!

In My Life: Tribute to The Beatles

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)

410 4th Ave. N.

Yes, surprisingly there are some tickets left for this tribute to the Beatles – mostly balcony seating. Lucky for you the acoustics at ECA makes it a premiere venue so you won’t miss out.

The hot line for tickets to hear the Fab Four’s tale through the eyes of their late manager, Brian Epstein, with on-stage accompaniment by Edmonds own young talent are available here!

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Nov. 18

9:30 a.m.

Janette Turner, Memoir Coach

Creative Age Festival of Edmonds

Edmonds Senior Center

220 Railroad Ave.

This interactive program will spark your creativity and may help you uncover a new talent. If you have felt frustrated that memoir writing is overwhelming, then this class may be your breakthrough. You will learn simple methods for turning memories into stories, and stories into a memoir

With perceptive prompts and examples, you will learn easy techniques to get your life story down on paper. At the end of class, you will have a notebook of key stories and memories to use.

Janette Turner is a journalist and memoir coach helping people discover the transformative power of writing down their life stories. Turner’s technique brings out hidden wisdom and memories, along with the joy of seeing and understanding life’s challenges and triumphs. Turner is a correspondent for My Edmonds News, and founder and past president of EPIC Group Writers, a nonprofit connecting and nurturing writers of all levels.

Visit www.JanetteTurner.com.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Theatre District News

Nov. 25 – Dec. 17

Disney’s Beauty and The Beast

Edmonds Driftwood Players (Players)

950 Main St.

Directed by Andrew Coopman, with music direction by popular local musician and educator Mark Press and choreography by Molly Hall, the Edmonds Driftwood Players is rehearsing for an extravaganza holiday show!

Artfully Edmonds is anticipating a stunning set, and the customary premier-caliber performances that have earned the Players the highest praise.

Tickets are on pre-sale at this link.

— By Emily Hill

Emily Hill is the author of two novels and a short story collection. Emily is retired from a career in public information and news media relations. If you would like your event listed, or featured, in Artfully Edmonds, Emily invites you to contact her at myedmondsnews@gmail.com.