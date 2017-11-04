City Council to meet Monday, with public hearing on low impact development code changes

With the meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 6 to avoid a conflict with Tuesday Election Day, the Edmonds City Council will hold a public hearing on proposed changes to the city code as they related to low impact development.

According to Monday’s meeting agenda, the city has updated its stormwater code and all other development-related codes and documents. The goal is “to eliminate barriers that would prevent the incorporation of low impact development principles and best management practices.”

Also on the council agenda:

– A Sister City Commission 2017 student exchange presentation.

– Final Plat approval for the Woodway Court 2 Subdivision, located in southwest Edmonds. The proposal involves dividing one 54,913-square-foot lot located just south of Restlawn Cemetery, at 23800 – 104th Avenue West, into five lots in a single family residential zone.

– Presentation on the Third Quarter 2017 budget amendment

– Adoption and approval of the 2017 Comprehensive Water System Plan

-Authorization for the mayor to sign a local agency professional services agreement with Parametrix for the Edmonds Street Waterfront Connector Project

– 2018 Budget Presentations: 1 Police Department; 2. Development Services; 3. Parks; 4. Human Resources; 4. City Attorney and 5. Municipal Court.

– Update on 2017 Comprehensive Plan Amendments

– Council Committee Reports

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.

The council will meet in executive session prior to the regular meeting, at 6:30 p.m. in the jury meeting room, to discuss at item related to collective bargaining.