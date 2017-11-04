Reminder: Community invited to next Mayor’s Town Hall Nov. 15 at library

Mark your calendars for your next opportunity to hear and respond to the latest updates from Mayor Dave Earling and City Directors at a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Library Plaza Room, 650 Main St., Edmonds.

Earling and his staff will host the community discussion that will include a question-and-answer session.

“My staff and I are always working to improve communications with our community, and these town halls offer a great opportunity for us to engage directly with the community and offer critical feedback on the issues of the day,” Earling said.

The mayor and city directors will each provide brief presentations and be available to address questions and comments from the community.

The meeting is open to the public. Community members are invited to attend to discuss current issues, ask questions and provide feedback.

For questions or more information, please contact the Mayor’s Office at 425-771-0247 or carolyn.lafave@edmondswa.gov.