Community members gather to learn about ‘Taming Big Foot’

A packed house enjoyed a Nov. 2 presentation by former KING 5 meteorologist Jeff Renner to support Edmonds’ upcoming Taming Bigfoot Carbon Footprint Reduction Competition. The team-based effort, sponsored by the City of Edmonds Climate Protection Committee and the Interfaith Climate Action Group, is designed to engage Edmonds community members in supporting the city’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For more information and to join the competition, go to:

http://www.edmondswa.gov/taming-bigfoot.html.