Creative Age Festival workshop on Life-Changing Power of Memoir set for Nov. 18

The Creative Age Festival is sponsoring an interactive program, “The Life-Changing Power of Memoir,” Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm. at the Edmonds Senior Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

The program is designed to “spark your creativity and may help you uncover a new talent,” the program announcement said. “If you have felt frustrated that memoir writing is overwhelming, then this class may be your breakthrough. You will learn simple methods for turning memories into stories, and stories into a memoir. With perceptive prompts and examples, you will learn easy techniques to get your life story down on paper. At the end of class, you will have a notebook of key stories and memories to use.”

To gain the most from this workshop, bring a photograph to use as a memory springboard. The photo can be of anything that sparks recollection. Many people bring photos of themselves as youngsters. Others find a photo of parents helpful, or a photo of a place that means so much. It is your choice.

Janette Turner is a journalist and memoir coach helping people discover the transformative power of writing down their life stories. Turner’s technique brings out hidden wisdom and memories, along with the joy of seeing and understanding life’s challenges and triumphs. To learn more, visit www.JanetteTurner.com.

This program is part of the Creative Age Festival’s bi-monthly series of focused workshops and is presented in conjunction with the Edmonds Senior Center “Tapping Our Talent” Program. Space is limited, so register early.

Check-in is at 9 a.m. Cost is $20; $15 for Edmonds Senior Center members (pay at the door). For registration or more information, email info@creativeagefestival.org or visit www.creativeagefestival.org.