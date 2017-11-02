Creative crosswalks set sail at 5th and Howell

The Edmonds Downtown Alliance (ED!), in partnership with the City of Edmonds and the Edmonds Arts Commission, has installed new sailing-themed crosswalks at 5th Avenue South and Howell Way in downtown Edmonds.

According to an ED! announcement, “the crosswalks are meant to give a uniquely Edmonds feel to the downtown area, while also increasing pedestrian safety with a more visible design. The crosswalks also communicate walkability, which contributes to the vitality of the downtown core.”

The first set of crosswalks is part of a pilot program to determine durability and maintenance needs in the future, ED! said.