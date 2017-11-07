Edmonds 2017 election results, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7

Here are the results for Edmonds City Council, Municipal Court Judge, Port Commission and School Board; Town of Woodway Mayor and City Council; Hospital District 2 and the Snohomish County Fire District 1 Commissioners race — as reported on the Snohomish County Elections website as of Tuesday night, Nov. 7. The next round of results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.

You can see all Snohomish County election results here.

City of Edmonds Council Position 1 51/51 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Kristiana Johnson 3,730 61.45% Total 6,070 100.00%

City of Edmonds Council Position 2 51/51 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Mike Nelson 5,100 97.42% Total 5,235 100.00%

City of Edmonds Council Position 3 51/51 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Adrienne Fraley-Monillas 4,369 71.44% Total 6,116 100.00%

City of Edmonds Municipal Court Position 1 51/51 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Linda Coburn 5,084 98.83% Total 5,144 100.00%

Town of Woodway Mayor 2/2 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Carla A. Nichols 175 96.15% Total 182 100.00%

Town of Woodway Council Position 1 2/2 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Thomas Whitson 180 98.36% Total 183 100.00%

Town of Woodway Council Position 2 2/2 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Kent Saltonstall 170 98.27% Total 173 100.00%

Town of Woodway Council Position 3 2/2 100.00%

Vote Count Percent William (Bill) Anderson 150 79.37% Total 189 100.00%

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Ann McMurray 8,389 56.22% Total 14,921 100.00%

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Deborah Kilgore 8,771 58.69% Total 14,944 100.00%

Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3 136/136 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Michael Ellis 4,901 50.35% Total 9,734 100.00%

Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 1 180/180 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Deana Knutsen 12,702 97.23% Total 13,064 100.00%

Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 4 180/180 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Karianna Wilson 14,006 98.85% Total 14,169 100.00%

Port Of Edmonds Commissioner District 1 28/28 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Angela Harris 1,827 51.06% Total 3,578 100.00%

Port Of Edmonds Commissioner District 3 28/28 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Bruce Faires 1,990 55.14% Total 3,609 100.00%

Port Of Edmonds Commissioner-At-Large Position 5 28/28 100.00%