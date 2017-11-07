Edmonds 2017 election results, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7

Here are the results for Edmonds City Council, Municipal Court Judge, Port Commission and School Board; Town of Woodway Mayor and City Council; Hospital District 2 and the Snohomish County Fire District 1 Commissioners race — as reported on the Snohomish County Elections website as of Tuesday night, Nov. 7. The next round of results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.
You can see all Snohomish County election results here.
|City of Edmonds Council Position 1
|51/51 100.00%
|Under Votes
|566
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Kristiana Johnson
|3,730
|61.45%
|Josh Thompson
|2,315
|38.14%
|Write-In (if any)
|25
|0.41%
|Total
|6,070
|100.00%
| City of Edmonds Council Position 2
|51/51 100.00%
|Under Votes
|1401
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Mike Nelson
|5,100
|97.42%
|Write-In (if any)
|135
|2.58%
|Total
|5,235
|100.00%
| City of Edmonds Council Position 3
|51/51 100.00%
|Under Votes
|520
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Adrienne Fraley-Monillas
|4,369
|71.44%
|Alvin A. Rutledge
|1,714
|28.02%
|Write-In (if any)
|33
|0.54%
|Total
|6,116
|100.00%
| City of Edmonds Municipal Court Position 1
|51/51 100.00%
|Under Votes
|1492
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Linda Coburn
|5,084
|98.83%
|Write-In (if any)
|60
|1.17%
|Total
|5,144
|100.00%
|Town of Woodway Mayor
|2/2 100.00%
|Under Votes
|22
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Carla A. Nichols
|175
|96.15%
|Write-In (if any)
|7
|3.85%
|Total
|182
|100.00%
| Town of Woodway Council Position 1
|2/2 100.00%
|Under Votes
|21
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Thomas Whitson
|180
|98.36%
|Write-In (if any)
|3
|1.64%
|Total
|183
|100.00%
| Town of Woodway Council Position 2
|2/2 100.00%
|Under Votes
|31
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Kent Saltonstall
|170
|98.27%
|Write-In (if any)
|3
|1.73%
|Total
|173
|100.00%
| Town of Woodway Council Position 3
|2/2 100.00%
|Under Votes
|15
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Andrew DeDonker
|37
|19.58%
|William (Bill) Anderson
|150
|79.37%
|Write-In (if any)
|2
|1.06%
|Total
|189
|100.00%
| Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2
|169/169 100.00%
|Under Votes
|2145
|
|Over Votes
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Ann McMurray
|8,389
|56.22%
|Mitchell Below
|6,489
|43.49%
|Write-In (if any)
|43
|0.29%
|Total
|14,921
|100.00%
| Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4
|169/169 100.00%
|Under Votes
|2116
|
|Over Votes
|10
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Deborah Kilgore
|8,771
|58.69%
|Cathy Baylor
|6,110
|40.89%
|Write-In (if any)
|63
|0.42%
|Total
|14,944
|100.00%
| Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3
|136/136 100.00%
|Under Votes
|910
|
|Over Votes
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|David F. Chan
|4,798
|49.29%
|Michael Ellis
|4,901
|50.35%
|Write-In (if any)
|35
|0.36%
|Total
|9,734
|100.00%
| Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 1
|180/180 100.00%
|Under Votes
|5321
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Deana Knutsen
|12,702
|97.23%
|Write-In (if any)
|362
|2.77%
|Total
|13,064
|100.00%
| Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 4
|180/180 100.00%
|Under Votes
|4216
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Karianna Wilson
|14,006
|98.85%
|Write-In (if any)
|163
|1.15%
|Total
|14,169
|100.00%
| Port Of Edmonds Commissioner District 1
|28/28 100.00%
|Under Votes
|284
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Angela Harris
|1,827
|51.06%
|Fred Gouge
|1,748
|48.85%
|Write-In (if any)
|3
|0.08%
|Total
|3,578
|100.00%
| Port Of Edmonds Commissioner District 3
|28/28 100.00%
|Under Votes
|251
|
|Over Votes
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Lora Petso
|1,615
|44.75%
|Bruce Faires
|1,990
|55.14%
|Write-In (if any)
|4
|0.11%
|Total
|3,609
|100.00%
| Port Of Edmonds Commissioner-At-Large Position 5
|28/28 100.00%
|Under Votes
|279
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Susan Paine
|1,580
|44.10%
|Steven A. Johnston
|1,999
|55.79%
|Write-In (if any)
|4
|0.11%
|Total
|3,583
|100.00%