Edmonds 2017 election results, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7

69
0

Here are the results for Edmonds City Council, Municipal Court Judge, Port Commission and School Board; Town of Woodway Mayor and City Council; Hospital District 2 and the Snohomish County Fire District 1 Commissioners race — as reported on the Snohomish County Elections website as of Tuesday night, Nov. 7. The next round of results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.

You can see all Snohomish County election results here.

City of Edmonds Council Position 1
51/51 100.00%
Under Votes 566
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Kristiana Johnson 3,730 61.45%
Josh Thompson 2,315 38.14%
Write-In (if any) 25 0.41%
Total 6,070 100.00%
City of Edmonds Council Position 2
51/51 100.00%
Under Votes 1401
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Mike Nelson 5,100 97.42%
Write-In (if any) 135 2.58%
Total 5,235 100.00%

 

City of Edmonds Council Position 3
51/51 100.00%
Under Votes 520
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Adrienne Fraley-Monillas 4,369 71.44%
Alvin A. Rutledge 1,714 28.02%
Write-In (if any) 33 0.54%
Total 6,116 100.00%
City of Edmonds Municipal Court Position 1
51/51 100.00%
Under Votes 1492
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Linda Coburn 5,084 98.83%
Write-In (if any) 60 1.17%
Total 5,144 100.00%

 

Town of Woodway Mayor
2/2 100.00%
Under Votes 22
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Carla A. Nichols 175 96.15%
Write-In (if any) 7 3.85%
Total 182 100.00%
Town of Woodway Council Position 1
2/2 100.00%
Under Votes 21
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Thomas Whitson 180 98.36%
Write-In (if any) 3 1.64%
Total 183 100.00%
Town of Woodway Council Position 2
2/2 100.00%
Under Votes 31
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Kent Saltonstall 170 98.27%
Write-In (if any) 3 1.73%
Total 173 100.00%
Town of Woodway Council Position 3
2/2 100.00%
Under Votes 15
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Andrew DeDonker 37 19.58%
William (Bill) Anderson 150 79.37%
Write-In (if any) 2 1.06%
Total 189 100.00%

 

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2
169/169 100.00%
Under Votes 2145
Over Votes 4
Vote Count Percent
Ann McMurray 8,389 56.22%
Mitchell Below 6,489 43.49%
Write-In (if any) 43 0.29%
Total 14,921 100.00%
Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4
169/169 100.00%
Under Votes 2116
Over Votes 10
Vote Count Percent
Deborah Kilgore 8,771 58.69%
Cathy Baylor 6,110 40.89%
Write-In (if any) 63 0.42%
Total 14,944 100.00%

 

Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3
136/136 100.00%
Under Votes 910
Over Votes 1
Vote Count Percent
David F. Chan 4,798 49.29%
Michael Ellis 4,901 50.35%
Write-In (if any) 35 0.36%
Total 9,734 100.00%

 

Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 1
180/180 100.00%
Under Votes 5321
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Deana Knutsen 12,702 97.23%
Write-In (if any) 362 2.77%
Total 13,064 100.00%
Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 4
180/180 100.00%
Under Votes 4216
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Karianna Wilson 14,006 98.85%
Write-In (if any) 163 1.15%
Total 14,169 100.00%

 

Port Of Edmonds Commissioner District 1
28/28 100.00%
Under Votes 284
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Angela Harris 1,827 51.06%
Fred Gouge 1,748 48.85%
Write-In (if any) 3 0.08%
Total 3,578 100.00%
Port Of Edmonds Commissioner District 3
28/28 100.00%
Under Votes 251
Over Votes 2
Vote Count Percent
Lora Petso 1,615 44.75%
Bruce Faires 1,990 55.14%
Write-In (if any) 4 0.11%
Total 3,609 100.00%
Port Of Edmonds Commissioner-At-Large Position 5
28/28 100.00%
Under Votes 279
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Susan Paine 1,580 44.10%
Steven A. Johnston 1,999 55.79%
Write-In (if any) 4 0.11%
Total 3,583 100.00%

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here