Edmonds artist D’Elaine Johnson’s ‘World Waters’ show at Edmonds Library

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission invites the public to view Edmonds artist d’Elaine Johnson’s show, “World Waters” at the Edmonds Library now through Dec. 15.

A Northwest native, Johnson is a prolific painter with nearly 2,000 paintings to her credit, including a thousand in her Myth and Lore series. Her work has been featured in over 700 exhibits, of which approximately half have been solo shows. Hundreds of her paintings are in public, corporate and private collections, including “Silent Sea,” on loan from the artist to the City of Edmonds, and “Raven,” which is part of the Edmonds Public Art Collection. Both are located in the Edmonds City Council Chambers.

Regarding her show “World Waters,” Johnson states, “The waters are where life began and still begins, with a single cell. Many cultures have myths about the oceans, lakes, streams, the rain, tears.”

Johnson’s paintings view ancient myths in current context, and celebrate world waters as the source of life. “Artists turn to mythological themes,” Johnson further states, “because artists operate at the same level as the myth-maker, through creating narratives that remind us what it means to be human.”

A former teacher, Johnson was inspired by her students and her experiences from being one of the first female scuba divers, where she found her ultimate inspiration — the waters and peoples of the world and their myths and lore. Now in her 80s, Johnson continues to paint what she loves in her home studio in Edmonds.

Edmonds Library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. For more information about d’Elaine Johnson, go to: www.delainejohnsonpainter.com. To learn more about the Edmonds Arts Commission, visit www.edmondsartscommission.org.