Edmonds Booktalk: A look at book award winners, plus November events

November!

The last of the major book award of the year, the 2017 National Book Award, will be announced November 15, 2017. To bring you up to date here is a list of some of the big awards with some of the winners from this year.

January 2017 Pacific Northwest Book Awards announced:

“Thunder Boy Jr.” by Sherman Alexie .

. “To The Bright Edge of the World” by Eowyn Ivey.

January American Library Association announces 2017 youth media award winners:

John Newbery Medal for most outstanding contribution to children’s literature: “The Girl Who Drank the Moon” by Kelly Barnhill .

for most outstanding contribution to children’s literature: “The Girl Who Drank the Moon” by . Randolph Caldecott Medal for the most distinguished American picture book for children: “Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat” by Javaka Steptoe.

March 2017 National Book Critic Circle Awards:

Autobiography. Hope Jahren “Lab Girl.”

“Lab Girl.” Nonfiction. Matthew Desmond “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City”

“Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City” Fiction. Louise Erdrich “LaRose.”

“LaRose.” The John Leonard Prize which honors an author’s first book in any genre: Yaa Gyasi for “Homegoing.”

April 2017 Pulitzer Prize

Fiction: “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead .

. History: “Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy” by Heather Ann Thompson.

General Nonfiction: “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City” by Matthew Desmond.

April 2017 Edgar Allan Poe Awards

Best Novel: “Before the Fall” by Noah Hawley.

June 2017 Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction.

Naomi Alderman “The Power.”

October The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2017.

Japanese-born British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro.

October 2017 Washington State Book Awards

History/General Nonfiction: “Eruption: The Untold Story of Mount St. Helens” by Steve Olson , of Seattle

, of Seattle Picture Book: “Thunder Boy Jr.” written by Sherman Alexie , of Seattle, and illustrated by Yuyi Morales

, of Seattle, and illustrated by Books for Young Readers (ages 6 to 8): “Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea” by Ben Clanton of Tacoma

October 2017 Man Booker Prize

George Saunders “Lincoln in the Bardo.”

For the complete lists of winners and links to the individual awards web sites with all of the information, visit our Book News page.

November Events at Edmonds Bookshop

November 4, 2017. Saturday at 12 noon. We will welcome author Janet R. Collins and her book, “On the Arctic Frontier: Ernest Leffingwell’s Polar Explorations and Legacy” just published October 15, 2017.

A November 1897 presentation by Norway’s famous explorer, Fridtjof Nansen, sparked Ernest Leffingwell’s lifelong passion for the Arctic. Almost 100 years later, Janet Collins discovered her own zeal when she took a college course called Arctic Environment.

Collins’ master’s degree in library science and an undergraduate degree in geography came in handy as she undertook a seven-year investigation instigated by an intriguing name on a map. Her research revealed a meticulous and detailed explorer who made journal entries in pencil and often used abbreviations and initials, leaving her with much to decipher.

November 11, 2017. Saturday at 12 noon. We will welcome local author Susan Storer Clark and her new novel, “The Monk Woman’s Daughter.”

“My mother said she was a nun. That may have been a lie.”

So begins the eye-opening and entertaining tale of Vera St. John’s chaotic upbringing amid the turbulence of 19th-century urban America.

For information about her book, and so much more, Susan blogs at www.HistoryMuse.us and is a contributor to the Washington Independent Review of Books.

November 16, 2017. Third Thursday Art Walk. 5 – 8pm. We are thrilled to welcome photographer extraordinaire and friend of the Bookshop, Bob Sears as our artist of the month!

“Something for Everybody”

The main focus of the show will be images featuring distressed letters from fishing boats after they have spent months and months at sea. They are in vintage and distressed frames (not shown) and are nice (and nice gifts!) for any decor.

For bragging rights [woohoo!], he will bring some of his award-winning photos, including the Edmonds Arts Festival “Best of Edmonds, 2015” and the first-place winning entry from the 2017 Kenmore Art Festival. We cannot wait to see those!

There will also be a couple of art bins to browse through, featuring very reasonably priced images for your own kitchen and some more fabulous gift-giving!

Join us for festive light snacks and beverages and start your holiday shopping!

November 18, 2017. Saturday at noon. We will welcome local Seattle author Pam Stucky.

She will be bringing her whole catalog of books with her, including her latest: “Pam on the Map: Seattle Day Trips,” just published in paperback, September 19, 2017.

Pam Stucky, a native of the Seattle area, loves this city and all it has to offer. And she knows that part of what makes the region spectacular is not just the city itself, but all the fantastic destinations within a two- or three-hour drive. This new book has itineraries for 10 one-day trips, as well as optional side trips.

For information on all things Pam Stucky, do visit her website: pamstucky.com

November 2017 Book Club Book.

November 2 & 15, 2017. “The Immortal Irishman: The Irish Revolutionary Who Became an American Hero” by Timothy Egan.

In this exciting and illuminating work, the National Book Award winning author delivers a story, both rollicking and haunting, of one of the most famous Irish Americans of all time. A dashing young orator during the Great Hunger of the 1840s, Thomas Francis Meagher led a failed uprising against British rule, for which he was banished to a Tasmanian prison colony for life. But two years later he was “back from the dead” and in New York, instantly the most famous Irishman in America.

Books have been chosen for the first part of 2018. Check the Bookclub page for the list of great titles.

Recent book releases of note:

“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: The Illustrated Edition” by J.K. Rowling and Jim Kay.

“Origin” by Dan Brown. Robert Langdon’s new adventure begins at the ultramodern Guggenheim Museum Bilbao and what is supposed to be the unveiling of a discovery that “will change the face of science forever.”

“We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. The 2016 National Book Award–winning author offers essays that look back at the Obama era, and forward to what’s coming next.

For young readers

“Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard, Book 3 The Ship of the Dead” by Rick Riordan.

“The Power” by Naomi Alderman. Winner of the 2017 Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction

This is speculative fiction at its most ambitious and provocative, at once taking us on a thrilling journey to an alternate reality, and exposing our own world in bold and surprising ways.

“The Wolf, the Duck, and the Mouse” by Mac Barnett, illus. by Jon Klassen. The great author/illustrator duo is back with a book about making the best of a bad situation.

“Turtles All the Way Down” by John Green. Sixteen-year-old Aza never intended to pursue the mystery of a fugitive billionaire, but there’s a $100,000 reward at stake and her Best and Most Fearless Friend is eager to investigate. So together, they navigate the short distance and broad divides that separate them from the son of the billionaire.

“Leonardo da Vinci” by Walter Isaacson. He was history’s most creative genius. What secrets can he teach us?

“Uncommon Type: Some Stories” by Tom Hanks. A collection of 17 wonderful short stories.

“Strange Weather: Four Short Novels” by Joe Hill. A collection of four chilling novels, ingeniously wrought gems of terror from the brilliantly imaginative bestselling author.

“In the Midst of Winter: A Novel” by Isabel Allende. A sweeping novel about three very different people who are brought together in a mesmerizing story that journeys from present-day Brooklyn to Guatemala in the recent past to 1970s Chile and Brazil.

Books of note being released in November:

For young readers

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 12: The Getaway” by Jeff Kinney. With the cold weather and the stress of the approaching holiday season, the Heffleys decide to escape to a tropical island resort for some much-needed rest and relaxation. November 7, 2017.

“The Midnight Line: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child. Reacher takes a stroll through a small Wisconsin town and sees a class ring in a pawn shop window. The ring is tiny, for a woman, and it has her initials engraved on the inside. November 7, 2017.

“Hardcore Twenty-Four: A Stephanie Plum Novel” by Janet Evanovich. As usual, Jersey’s favorite bounty hunter is stuck in the middle with more questions than answers. What’s the deal with Grandma Mazur’s latest online paramour? Who is behind the startling epidemic of mutilated corpses? And is the enigmatic Diesel’s sudden appearance a coincidence or the cause of recent deadly events? November 14, 2017

“The Shadow District: A Thriller” by Arnaldur Indridason. A deeply compassionate story of old crimes and their consequences, this is the first in a thrilling new series. November 7, 2017.

“Artemis: A Novel” by Andy Weir. The bestselling author of The Martian returns with an irresistible new near-future thriller–a heist story set on the moon. November 14, 2017.

“Sleep No More: Six Murderous Tales” by P. D. James and Peter Kemp. A new, fiendishly entertaining gathering of previously uncollected stories. November 14, 2017.

“The People vs. Alex Cross” by James Patterson. Alex Cross has never been on the wrong side of the law-until now. Charged with gunning down followers of his nemesis Gary Soneji in cold blood, Cross is being turned into the poster child for trigger-happy cops who think they’re above the law. Cross knows it was self-defense. But will a jury see it that way? November 20, 2017.

As always, check our website for all the latest in book news.

Happy reading!

— By Elaine Mattson

Edmonds native Elaine Mattson has worked at The Edmonds Bookshop off and on since she was 12 years old, and has also worked at a book wholesaler, a book publisher, and for the book publishing division of a large local software company (yes, that one). “I was raised a book lover [thanks, Mom!],” Mattson says. “We got book lights by our beds as soon as we were old enough to read. And then I probably got in trouble for reading too late the very next night. And I still read too late!”