Edmonds City Council incumbents appear on their way to four more years

Edmonds voters were returning incumbents to Edmonds City Council positions in early returns released Tuesday night.
Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas and Kristiana Johnson each had comfortable leads over their respective challengers — Alvin Rutledge and Josh Thompson. Councilmember Mike Nelson was running unopposed.
All three gathered at American Brewing Company to celebrate their victories Tuesday night.
“I thought this would be closer,” a delighted Johnson exclaimed after she learned that she was leading Thompson in the Position 1 race by 1,415 votes Tuesday night — receiving 61 percent to Thompson’s 38 percent.
This was the first attempt at elected office for Thompson, who serves as a legislative aide to Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright.
Fraley-Monillas, meanwhile, was easily winning against long-time community volunteer Rutledge, earning 71 percent of the vote in early returns.
Snohomish County Elections will release the next round of results at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8. You can see the complete list of current Snohomish County returns here.
|City of Edmonds Council Position 1
|51/51 100.00%
|Under Votes
|566
|Over Votes
|0
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Kristiana Johnson
|3,730
|61.45%
|Josh Thompson
|2,315
|38.14%
|Write-In (if any)
|25
|0.41%
|Total
|6,070
|100.00%
|City of Edmonds Council Position 2
|51/51 100.00%
|Under Votes
|1401
|Over Votes
|0
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Mike Nelson
|5,100
|97.42%
|Write-In (if any)
|135
|2.58%
|Total
|5,235
|100.00%
|City of Edmonds Council Position 3
|51/51 100.00%
|Under Votes
|520
|Over Votes
|0
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Adrienne Fraley-Monillas
|4,369
|71.44%
|Alvin A. Rutledge
|1,714
|28.02%
|Write-In (if any)
|33
|0.54%
|Total
|6,116
|100.00%
|City of Edmonds Municipal Court Position 1
|51/51 100.00%
|Under Votes
|1492
|Over Votes
|0
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Linda Coburn
|5,084
|98.83%
|Write-In (if any)
|60
|1.17%
|Total
|5,144
|100.00%