Edmonds City Council incumbents appear on their way to four more years

20
0
Edmonds City Council incumbents Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Mike Nelson and Kristiana Johnson at American Brewing Tuesday night. (Photos by Larry Vogel)

Edmonds voters were returning incumbents to Edmonds City Council positions in early returns released Tuesday night.

Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas and Kristiana Johnson each had comfortable leads over their respective challengers — Alvin Rutledge and Josh Thompson. Councilmember Mike Nelson was running unopposed.

All three gathered at American Brewing Company to celebrate their victories Tuesday night.

Councilmember Kristiana Johnson reacts to the news that she has 61 percent of the vote as the initial returns roll in.

“I thought this would be closer,” a delighted Johnson exclaimed after she learned that she was leading Thompson in the Position 1 race by 1,415 votes Tuesday night — receiving 61 percent to Thompson’s 38 percent.

This was the first attempt at elected office for Thompson, who serves as a legislative aide to Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright.

Fraley-Monillas, meanwhile, was easily winning against long-time community volunteer Rutledge, earning 71 percent of the vote in early returns.

Snohomish County Elections will release the next round of results at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8. You can see the complete list of current Snohomish County returns here.

City of Edmonds Council Position 1
51/51 100.00%
Under Votes 566
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Kristiana Johnson 3,730 61.45%
Josh Thompson 2,315 38.14%
Write-In (if any) 25 0.41%
Total 6,070 100.00%
City of Edmonds Council Position 2
51/51 100.00%
Under Votes 1401
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Mike Nelson 5,100 97.42%
Write-In (if any) 135 2.58%
Total 5,235 100.00%
City of Edmonds Council Position 3
51/51 100.00%
Under Votes 520
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Adrienne Fraley-Monillas 4,369 71.44%
Alvin A. Rutledge 1,714 28.02%
Write-In (if any) 33 0.54%
Total 6,116 100.00%

 

City of Edmonds Municipal Court Position 1
51/51 100.00%
Under Votes 1492
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Linda Coburn 5,084 98.83%
Write-In (if any) 60 1.17%
Total 5,144 100.00%

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here