Edmonds Police Blotter, Oct. 24-31

Oct. 24

9800 block Edmonds Way: Merchandise was stolen from a store.

21900 block Highway 99: Two people shoplifted at Winco Foods; both were cited and released.

23600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a local grocery store.

Oct. 25

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: Someone damaged plastic slats in an exterior fence.

22500 block Highway 99: Graffiti was reported on center median of Highway 99

700 block Main Street: A homeless man was reported living in his vehicle parked in employee access driveway at north side of Frances Anderson Center.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A DUI driver was arrested in a vehicle at the QFC parking lot. The driver was booked into Snohomish County Jail after failing a breath test.

22100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested on a felony warrant and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

1000 block Puget Drive: An adult man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault of his elderly mother, and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

7900 block 212th Street Southwest: Police were called to a verbal argument between boyfriend and girlfriend over ordering a TV show.

200 block Dayton Street: A customer assaulted a taxi driver.

Oct. 26

23100 block 75th Place West: A Level 1 sex offender who lives in Edmonds failed to register his new address after moving in August 2017.

1000 block Edmonds Street: A homeowner reported a man in the carport, possibly looking into a vehicle. Subject left on foot.

17000 block 68th Avenue West: Victim was scammed for money after believing there was a warrant and sending cash through a bank.

16500 block 76th Avenue West: A victim interrupted a vehicle prowl and provided a description of the suspect.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A husband and wife argued.

Oct. 27

20700 block 82nd Avenue West: The front door of a residence was kicked in shortly after the homeowner left for work.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A business was burglarized.

600 block 6th Avenue South: Identify theft was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for shoplifting.

23000 block Highway 99: Report of ID theft in Mukilteo led to discovery of vehicle theft in Edmonds.

Oct. 28

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Students breaking into the Edmonds School District Stadium led to multiple arrests.

7300 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

23800 block Highway 99: A roller derby skate shop was broken into.

17500 block 72nd Avenue West: A residential burglary and vehicle theft were reported.

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A juvenile called police to say he was running away. He left prior to police arrival.

23800 block Highway 99: A subject who refused to leave a hotel and shoved a police officer was placed under arrest for trespassing.

24100 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from Burlington Coat Factory.

21900 block Highway 99: Juvenile shoplifters were trespassed by Winco security.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A runaway was located at Swedish Edmonds Hospital and her mother came to pick her up.

21500 block Highway 99: An assault was reported at Value Village.

21900 block Highway 99: A 15-year-old was issued a trespass warning after he shoplifted candy.

9700 block 237th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic dispute between husband and wife. The wife was gone prior to police arrival and the husband refused to talk with officers.

Oct. 29

7400 block 210th Street Southwest: Police were called to an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

600 block Main Street: Report of a domestic disturbance with an adult son resulted in transport of son to a hospital for a voluntary mental health evaluation.

92nd Avenue West/242nd Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered following a collision.

21400 block Highway 99: Police contacted four homeless adults in a box truck at a closed U-Haul business.

22600 block 93rd Place West: An unidentified male caller reported that someone pulled a gun on him at his doorstep.

400 block Admiral Way: An iPod touch found at Marina Beach Park turned in to the police department.

22500 block Highway 99: A bicycle was stolen from outside a business.

8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: Police made an arrest for DUI.

9400 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault of her husband.

23900 block Highway 99: A vehicle tire was slashed.

Oct. 30

18500 block 92nd Avenue West: The rear window of a vehicle was broken out with a rock.

23300 block 97th Place West: A vehicle prowl was reported. No damage and no items missing.

17100 block 68th Avenue West: Windows on four vehicles were shot out with a pellet gun on 68th Avenue West.

18200 block Olympic View Drive: Windows were broken out on two vehicles parked on the roadside.

9600 block Edmonds Way: A fence was cut and wire removed from a power substation.

100 block Main Street: A mannequin used for a Halloween decoration was stolen from front of a business.

7300 block 215th Street Southwest: A package was stolen from the front porch.

1100 block 3rd Avenue South: Fraudulent attempt was made to open a credit card account using reporting party’s name, date of birth and Social Security number.

Oct. 31

8000 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A verbal argument was reported between a husband and wife.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault outside of a restaurant.