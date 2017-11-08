Edmonds-Woodway honors three letter of intent signees at Wednesday ceremony

Three Edmonds-Woodway High School student-athletes signed their letters of intent to play at the college level during a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

In front of dozens of friends and family members, the students listened as school Athletic Director Angie McGuire ticked off their accomplishments and wished them well. The signees are:

Sandra Yang, who will be playing volleyball at Page University in New York.

Ciara Ortiz, who will be playing softball at Western Washington University.

Yukino Parle, who will run cross country and track at Boise State University.

While McGuire had praise for all three athletes, she made particular mention of recent accomplishments of Parle, who last weekend took second place in the state 3A cross country tournament. Parle, McGuire said, now holds the record for the fastest 3200 time of any student who has competed for Edmonds High School, Woodway High School or Edmonds-Woodway High School. (That time is 10:47.44)

“We are rooting for you and know you will go on to do great things,” McGuire told the athletes. “But we want you to know that Edmonds-Woodway will always be your home and you are always welcome back here at any point.”