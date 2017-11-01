EWHS poinsettia, wreath sale to benefit Class of 2018 graduation night party

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Class of 2018 is selling poinsettias and evergreen wreaths this holiday season to raise funds for the Class of 2018 Escapade Safe and Sober Graduation Celebration.

These fresh Pacific Northwest poinsettias are supplied by our local community florist — Stadium Flowers. Poinsettias are available in red, white or pink in sizes of 6-, 8- and 10-inch diameter floral wrapped pots – $15, $33 or $45. Also available are evergreen wreaths, 24- or 28- inches in diameter containing mixed evergreens and pine cones – $28 or $32, 10′ or 25′ cedar garland – $15 or $37, 18″ noble swag or centerpiece- $20 and even a outdoor ready red bow – $5. Order forms are available here.

Pre-orders can be emailed to EdmondsWoodway2018@gmail.com before Nov 15 to ensure quantities, and can be picked up Saturday, Dec. 2 between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Delivery are available for large orders. Email for more details.