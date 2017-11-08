Floretum Garden Club to present ‘Floral Design in a Mug’ workshop Nov. 11

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club is offering a “Floral Design in a Mug” workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 in the Coldwell Banker Bain Community Room, 108 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.

Floretum member and floral designer Priscilla Krueger will be guiding attendees in the creation of a small holiday arrangement suitable for table decor or hostess gifts.

Bring a favorite mug from home and any available greenery from your garden. Krueger will have floral foam, flowers, and additional material to add to the designs.