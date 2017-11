Mark your calendar now for annual Follow the Star Arts & Craft Fair presented the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 24 and 25, at the Edmonds Masonic Center, 515 Dayton.

Sponsored by the Analia Chapter #112 O.E.S., the fair features more than 60 tables of handmade crafts and also promises a “delectable lunch in the Starlight Cafe.”

Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. For more information or to rent a table, contact Jean Pennington at 425-774-7504 or email jeanpennington@frontier.com.