It’s fun and games for a good cause at annual Edmonds Museum gala

Who says history is boring? The Edmonds Historical Museum changed up the format of its annual Heritage Days fundraising gala this year, offering a range of games — from corn hole to a wine toss to trivia — along with a silent auction, wine and beer, appetizers and dessert at Holy Rosary Parish Center Saturday night.

Emcee Eric Dubbury kept the evening lively, and Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling urged the nearly 200 attendees to give generously during the raise-the-paddle portion of the event.

“The lifeblood of what happens inside the museum comes from your generosity,” Earling said.

Proceeds from the annual Heritage Days fund operating expenses at the museum, which is located in the historic Carnegie Library building at 118 5th Ave. N., across from City Hall.

— Photos by Larry Vogel