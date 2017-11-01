Happening nearby: Lynnwood police investigating Halloween pepper spray attack

Lynnwood police officers are investigating a pepper spray attack that happened at a residence on Halloween night.

On Oct. 31 at around 8 p.m., two subjects believed to be male teenagers wearing costumes knocked on the door of a residence in the 18100 block of 48th Avenue West. An 11-year-old boy answered the door, thinking it was trick-or-treaters.

“When the boy answered the door, the males said ‘trick-or-treat’ and at least one of them sprayed what was believed to be pepper spray at the boy,” said Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Sean Doty. “The boy, along with his mother who was nearby when this occurred, were treated at the scene for exposure to the pepper spray.”

The two suspects were wearing “Scream”-style masks, Doty said. Responding officers conducted a search for them in the area, but they were not located.

If you know anything about the suspects, you are asked to contact Lynnwood police.