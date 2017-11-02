Letter to the editor: Can we trust the current port commissioners?

Editor:

Trust in elected officials is a big deal nowadays. I have to wonder if the citizens of Edmonds can trust that our current port commissioners will do the right things for the environment and tell the truth about it.



We all know that the current port commissioners tried to reduce the buffer around the Edmonds Marsh down to 25 feet, but they have yet to admit that would have been very bad for our environment and counter to the best available science. Can we trust that they won’t try again to reduce the buffer and damage the marsh?



Why haven’t the current port commissioners admitted that both Harbor Square and the Dry Storage area are listed as “Hazardous Sites” by the State of Washington? If they were environmentally conscientious, wouldn’t they be telling the public about their plans to address these environmental issues? Can the public trust they will indeed deal with the problem?



Through a public records request from the port, the “Save Our Marsh” group was able to obtain documents pertaining to the cleanup of contaminants at Harbor Square. Those documents paint a totally different picture of the purpose, intent and funding of the cleanup operation than what the port commissioners are saying.



Why aren’t the current port commissioners being truthful about the cleanup? Why are they trying to get the public to believe the port invested almost $2 million dollars to benefit the marsh, when that is not the complete truth? Why aren’t the commissioners being truthful about the toxic contaminants that were knowingly left behind in the marsh soil?



These are only a few of the examples that raise concern about trusting these public officials. The time has come for citizens to vote for a change in the port. I voted for Angela Harris, Susan Paine and Lora Petso because I know they will listen to their constituents, be truthful, and uphold public trust.