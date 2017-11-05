Life, Thank You for Having Me: Introducing our newest writer, Jennifer Sabounchi

“Want to see my new room?” she asked. “Come with me. Check it out. This is our new house. This is my new princess room!”

He obliged, as a single tear slowly trickled down his round weathered cheek. Kevin held me as I wept, listening to the joy in our daughter’s voice in this moment. This moment. Engraved in my heart. In the walls of our new home. This would be one of our first memories made here.

The gentleman proceeded to go room by room, sharing memories he had here with his mom and siblings — along with brief moments of “see this door here. It goes with this key.”

His tears continued as the tour did. This wasn’t really about logistics. It was about life. His life. And that of his mom and his family. And now he was handing us over the baton. You see, his mom battled this same battle I am now facing. He understood it well. “It was important to me, to our family, that our home go to a good family,” he said. “One who is going to love this home and living here. Like we did.” We promised him we would.

“We love our new home! Right, mommy and daddy? We love it,” Ahzi proclaimed as she smiled as big as those little baby teeth could. And as quickly as those princess feet could move, she danced the seller to our front door. His hand still in hers. And we’ve kept in touch ever since.

It’s been a year. I’m still alive. We are living here in the Yost Park neighborhood. And we are still dreaming. I’ve done a lot in this wonderful life I’ve been given — from managing special events at a luxury New York hotel to starting an allergy-friendly food company — but one of my unfulfilled passions is to become a published writer. As a new contributing writer to My Edmonds News, I want to share my journey with you.

We are all traveling our own journey. But some days, it might feel better knowing there is someone close. A neighbor. A friend. Someone who is giving every day everything that she’s got. Fighting for each breath. So she can see just one more smile on her sweet child’s face. So she can have one more close embrace with her loving husband. One more laugh with a dear friend. One more connection made with a stranger who becomes a friend. And one more glimpse of the orange sun setting over our peaceful Puget Sound at our beloved Brackett’s Landing.

Edmonds, thank you for having our little family. Thank you for allowing me to spend the rest of my life in a town that I love. I look forward to us getting to know one another. We just spent our first Halloween celebrating in downtown Edmonds! What a night it was for Alice, The Queen of Hearts and The Mad Hatter!

This will be a column about everyday life. Except, maybe it will be about what happens when life becomes extraordinary because instead of preparing for my death, I am pouring myself into my life. Against the odds.

— By Jennifer Sabounchi

Edmonds resident Jennifer Sabounchi has served as a special events manager for The Ritz-Carlton in New York, a private chef to families in and around Seattle, and founder of an allergy-friendly food company. Recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, Jenn’s new column — “Life, Thank You for Having Me” — provides an intimate portrait of her fight for her life. She also invites readers to get to know her and her family by visiting her Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/jennifer.sabounchi