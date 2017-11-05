‘Marvelous’ images: Edmonds Rotary announces Photomarathon winners

The Rotary Club of Edmonds has announced the winners of its 2017 Photomarathon. In this annual event, competitors have six hours to best interpret each of six themes with their digital cameras. The interpretation of the themes is left to each participant.

This year’s winners are:

Andrea Stone, for MARVELOUS

Honorable Mention was Chip & Joanne Cummings

~ ~ ~ ~



Diana Scheel, for OPPORTUNITY

Honorable Mention was Dawn Adix

~ ~ ~ ~



Frances Vanderbeck, for BLUE

Honorable Mention was Amy Troyer

~ ~ ~ ~



Amy Troyer, for WAVY

Honorable Mention was Dave Gallagher

~ ~ ~ ~



Noah Duggan Erickson, for WHAT HAPPENED?

Honorable Mention was Doug Subcleff

~ ~ ~ ~



Diana Scheel, for DETAIL

Honorable Mention was Austin Goodnight and Ethan Lee

~ ~ ~ ~



Best of Show was awarded to Andrea Stone, for MARVELOUS

~ ~ ~ ~

Awards were announced at Oct. 21 at the Foundation for International Services, where all photos were on display, thanks to the generosity of Magic Photo. Those who attended were also able to vote for a People’s Choice winner, which was also Andrea Stone’s MARVELOUS.

“Proving once again that this competition is not your ordinary photography contest, relying on spontaneous creativity as a special element, we had two teenagers in the top 12,” Photomarathon organizer Patrica Thorpe said in an email announcing the contest winners.

And perhaps not your ordinary photography contest entrants either. Andrea Stone, the top winner overall, is an epidemiologist at the University of Washington, Thorpe noted.