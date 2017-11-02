New menu items at Here and There Grill

The Here and There Grill food truck has added many new options for non-meat eaters, and vegetarians, and many dishes can be adjusted to accommodate one’s diet plan. Just ask- they’ll leave the bacon off that sandwich, omit the cheese from a vegetarian salad to accommodate vegans, or put the contents of a sandwich on a bed of greens, to lower the carb count.

Here are the new items this week, and folks can still taste these new dishes at Friday’s location: American Brewing Co. at Harbor Square, Edmonds, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Bacon Apple Cheese Sandwich – Cheddar and havarti, apple butter, bacon, honeycrisp apple slices on grilled como bread.

Bacon Apple Cheese Sandwich

Beet Carrot Gorgonzola Salad – Shredded beets and carrots, crumbled gorgonzola, candied walnuts, bell pepper, raisins and red onion on mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette.

Beet Carrot Gorgonzola Salad

Mexican Rice Bowl – cilantro-lime rice, pinto beans, mixed greens, cabbage, cotija cheese, corn, crema verde, pickled red onion and avocado…this is the veggie version or one can add spicy shredded pork.

Mexican Rice Bowl

— By Kathy Passage

