New menu items at Here and There Grill

The Here and There Grill food truck has added many new options for non-meat eaters, and vegetarians, and many dishes can be adjusted to accommodate one’s diet plan. Just ask- they’ll leave the bacon off that sandwich, omit the cheese from a vegetarian salad to accommodate vegans, or put the contents of a sandwich on a bed of greens, to lower the carb count.

Here are the new items this week, and folks can still taste these new dishes at Friday’s location: American Brewing Co. at Harbor Square, Edmonds, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Bacon Apple Cheese Sandwich – Cheddar and havarti, apple butter, bacon, honeycrisp apple slices on grilled como bread.

Beet Carrot Gorgonzola Salad – Shredded beets and carrots, crumbled gorgonzola, candied walnuts, bell pepper, raisins and red onion on mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette.

Mexican Rice Bowl – cilantro-lime rice, pinto beans, mixed greens, cabbage, cotija cheese, corn, crema verde, pickled red onion and avocado…this is the veggie version or one can add spicy shredded pork.

— By Kathy Passage