Nov. 5 Edmonds Chamber benefit concert postponed

A benefit concert for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 5 has been postponed until further notice.

“We hope to make an announcement by the end of the year for a new date in early 2018,” Chamber President and CEO Greg Urban said in an announcement Saturday morning.

Urban offered thanks to the Edmonds Center for the Arts, which was providing the concert venue, as well as four local bands who had agreed to play during the concert: Washed in Black, Blues Power Revue, Medicine Hat and The Edmonds All-Stars.

For more information about the event, contact the Chamber office at 425-670-1496 or www.edmondswa.com.