Prep football: Mavericks’ season ends as Spartans earn district playoff berth

In a pairing of 3-3 league records, the Wesco 3A South 4th place Meadowdale Mavericks traveled north on Tuesday night to face the Wesco 3A North 4th place Stanwood Spartans in a tie-breaking play-in game for a berth into the district playoffs.

The Spartans used a stifling defense to contain the Mavericks’ running back Jashon Butler and intercept Meadowdale quarterback Hunter Moen four times, while showcasing a punishing ground game — featuring 163 yards by Tyler Rich — to secure the 30-9 victory on a chilly Halloween night at Bill Larson Stadium.

Meadowdale’s only scores of the night came courtesy of their defense. With 8:51 to play in the first quarter, Will Maloney intercepted Stanwood quarterback Karl DeBoer and returned it to the house for the first score of the game, and the Maverick’s only lead of the night, 7-0.

Stanwood then scored twice before the half, once on a 2-yard run by Rich with 1:55 to play in the first quarter, and then again on a 54-yard romp by senior Brock Wilfong at the 8:04 minute mark of the second quarter, giving the Spartans their first lead of the contest.

Following that score, Meadowdale put together a nice drive deep into Spartan territory, but it stalled at the 7-yard line, forcing a field goal attempt by Will Schafer that went wide left.

Stanwood’s first play following the missed kick was fumbled, giving the Mavericks some momentum and prime field position at the Spartan 21. But those hopes were dashed right away as Kaiser Hezel stepped in front of a crossing receiver to pick off Moen in the back of the end zone.

Stanwood scored first in the second half, when Wilfong scored his second touchdown of the night on a 10-yard run up the middle. The extra point was blocked, but the Spartans had the commanding 20-7 lead.

The fourth quarter started with Meadowdale driving into Stanwood territory, only to have Moen throw his fourth interception of the game, once again to Hezel, at the 1-yard line.

On first down, the Spartans tried a wide receiver screen from the 1. The pass was complete, but Mavericks defensive back, Will Schafer, was right there to tackle Stanwood receiver, Trygve DeBoer in the end zone for the safety and the only other score for Meadowdale on the evening.

Stanwood added a 34-yard field goal by Jalen Velasquez and then the knock-out blow by Rich, who took the hand-off from Karl DeBoer and cruised around the left side for a 15-yard touchdown.

The loss ends the season for the Mavericks, who finish the year 3-3 in the Wesco 3A South conference, and 4-6 overall.

Prep Football: Meadowdale @ Stanwood, Oct. 31

Meadowdale 7 0 0 2 — 9

Stanwood 7 7 6 10 — 30

First Quarter

8:51 — Wil Moloney (Meadowdale) 45-yard interception return for TD; PAT Kick good

1:55 — Tyler Rich (Stanwood) 2-yard TD Run; PAT Kick good

Second Quarter

8:04 — Brock Wilfong (Stanwood) 54-yard TD run; PAT kick good

Third Quarter

7:19 — Brock Wilfong (Stanwood) 10-yard TD run; PAT kick blocked

Fourth Quarter

11:05 — Jalen Velasquez (Stanwood) 34-yard field goal

8:01 — Will Schafer (Meadowdale) Safety

3:00 — Tyler Rich (Stanwood) 15-yard TD run, PAT kick good

Records

Meadowdale 3-3 in Wesco 3A South League, 4-6 overall; Stanwood 3-3 in Wesco 3A North 5-5 overall

— Story and photos by Scott Williams