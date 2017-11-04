Prep girls soccer: Warriors shut out Chargers to clinch District championship

1 of 9

One hundred and fifty seven. That’s how many consecutive scoreless minutes the Edmonds-Woodway and Marysville-Getchell girls soccer teams had played this season before one of them broke through. On a cold, rainy night at Edmonds Stadium, the two teams battled into the 77th minute before Gaby Chappell scored for Edmonds-Woodway, giving the Warriors the victory over the Chargers to secure the Wesco 3A District championship and a berth into the 3A state tournament.

On Sept. 26, these two teams battled to a scoreless tie. For 77 minutes Saturday night, it looked like they just might go the full 80 minutes without scoring as well. Edmonds-Woodway’s Gaby Chappell had other ideas.

“I saw Morgan and she played a through ball and I knew I had to get on the end of it, and then I finished and went near post,” said Chappell, describing her game winning goal off the assist from Morgan Davis.

The game to that point was a very physical affair. Both teams took to the pitch fighting for every ball in difficult conditions — 36 degrees and rain for most of the match.

Warriors head coach Bill LeCompte talked about his defense after the game. “You have to play good defense against that team. They’ve got some really good speed up front, and we had to figure out how to shut some of it down, and to our credit, we did.”

The Chargers played defense almost as well. They slowed down the Edmonds-Woodway offense for much of the night, only allowing two shots on goal that were any kind of threat to score. “It’s one of things where I was hoping something would break free,” LeCompte said. “Truthfully, the coaching staff and I were kind of like, what do we do? What buttons do we push? The reality is that they figured out way to create a hole, get an opportunity, and they capitalized on it.”

“Gaby’s just been a phenomenal player for us outside. I think she’s actually our leading scorer,”LeCompte said of his junior middle fielder. “To be an outside mid and be the leading scorer of a team is a pretty interesting dynamic. She’s a very smart player.”

Both of these teams had clinched spots in the 3A state tournament with wins in the semi-final round of this district tournament. Saturday night’s match was to determine the district championship and seeding in the state 3A bracket.

The Warriors will host Bonney Lake next week in the first round of the WIAA 3A state girls soccer tournament. The time and date are still to be determined.

— By Scott Williams