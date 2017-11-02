Prep volleyball: Warriors’ season ends with loss to Royals in district tourney match

1 of 5

Edmonds-Woodway’s 2017 volleyball season came to an end Thursday with a 1-3 loss (25-17, 20-25, 22-25, 17-25) to the Lynnwood Royals in a loser-out district tourney match played at Snohomish High School.

The Royals can earn a trip to state on Saturday, but will have to win two loser-out matches at Marysville-Pilchuck High School starting with an 11 a.m. tilt against the Squalicum Storm.

The Royals came into Thursday’s match against E-W full of confidence – perhaps too much confidence as the team was surprised early on. The Warriors jumped out to an 18-6 lead in the first set on their way to a 25-17 first set victory.

Lynnwood ran out to a 16-6 lead in the second set before the Warriors could catch their breath. E-W pulled even at 19-19 but couldn’t sustain the comeback and lost the second set 25-20.

The third set was tight throughout and the two teams would again find themselves tied at 19-19. But Lynnwood was able to make the plays when the pressure and won the third set 25-22.

The Royals controlled much of the fourth set, leading at one point 18-8 before the Warriors pulled to within 22-16. But once again Lynnwood finished the set strong, grabbing a 25-17 set win and the 3-1 match victory.

Warrior Coach Nicole Bordeaux admitted that her team’s inconsistency on Thursday made it difficult to overcome the strong Lynnwood squad.

“We just kind of got in a rut a few times there and couldn’t pull ourselves out,” she said.

Bordeaux was most impressed with the defensive effort the Royals displayed in the victory over her Warriors. “Lynnwood’s a great defensive team and they fought for every ball and every point and didn’t let a ball hit the ground; phenomenal defense,” she said.

Despite the up-and-down night, Bordeaux praised her squad for their never-give-up attitude. “I’m proud at how hard we fought,” she said. “We didn’t give up until the very last point.”

To view the entire District 1 3A Volleyball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2375&sport=10.

Prep Volleyball: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Lynnwood, Nov. 2 (District 1 3A Volleyball Tournament loser-out match)

Lynnwood 3 – Edmonds-Woodway 1 (17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17)

Records: Lynnwood 8-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-7 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 8-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-7 overall

— By Doug Petrowski