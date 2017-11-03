Reminder: Edmonds Holiday Market opens to shoppers Saturday, Nov. 4

The City of Edmonds opens its Holiday Market on 5th Avenue in front of City Hall this Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The market will run every Saturday through Dec. 16, skipping Thanksgiving weekend Saturday. In addition, the 3 p.m. ending time will offer more hours for shoppers to visit the Holiday Market. Shoppers will be treated to a rich selection of holiday gifts, food, wines, flowers, treats and music.

This year’s Holiday Market will take place on 5th Avenue in front of City Hall, next to the new public restrooms and across from the Edmonds Historical Museum.