Scene in Edmonds: Holiday market kicks off a season of downtown festivities

Snow is in the air, the clocks are turning back and on Saturday morning you could just feel the holiday spirit as the Edmonds Downtown Holiday Market opened for the season. There was music, food and vendors aplenty selling hand-made gift items and offering samples of tempting treats sure to brighten the days ahead.

“We’ll be operating Saturdays from 10 a.m. ’til 3 p.m. for the next three weeks, take a break for Thanksgiving weekend, and resume in December right up through the week before Christmas,” said Valerie Claypool, who is working with the City’s Department of Economic Development to run and manage the market.

— Photos by Larry Vogel