Scene in Edmonds: Lure of the pier

1 of 3

Photographer Julia Wiese was at the Edmonds Fishing Pier on Monday, where she again found Grace Mercader, the subject of Wiese’s Sunday photo essay on crabbing. On Monday, Mercader was with a friend named Bee, whom she met while crabbing. “Bee occasionally drops a bunched-up net and drags it beside the pier, along the bottom, to collect lures, which get stuck on rocks and things as people fish,” Wiese said. As Bee drags the net, the lures stick to the net and he pulls them out.” Bee shares reusable lures with Grace, who uses them for squid fishing.