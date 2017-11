1 of 2

Salmon are now returning to Shell Creek to spawn. Retired NOAA fisheries biologist Joe Scordino of Edmonds reported that five chum salmon (but no coho salmon) were observed Monday along four streamside residents’ property in lower Shell Creek.



Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Students Saving Salmon club members are conducting a salmon survey and are asking streamside residents to help them by keeping a record of salmon sightings on their property, said Scordino, who serves as club advisor.