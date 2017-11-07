Shoreline CC to host presentation on cybersecurity Nov. 9

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell presents a program on “Cybersecurity: the New Frontier for Security Policy” this Thursday, Nov. 8 from 12:30-1:20 p.m. at Shoreline CC, 9000 building, Room 9208.

The speaker will be Justin Collins, a student in the University of Washington Jackson School of International Studies, who was part of a team of policy fellows tasked with completing a cybersecurity project for the Microsoft Corporation. Their research assisted in the design and implementation of a Digital Geneva Convention.

This event is open to the public and free, but registration is requested here. There is a small fee for parking on campus.