South County Politics: Candidate endorsements, advisory votes

Democrats in the 21st and 32nd legislative districts and the Snohomish County Democratic organization have endorsed candidates for city councils, school boards and other local non-partisan Snohomish County offices. The Snohomish County Republican website lists endorsements for several cities around Snohomish County but not Edmonds, or Woodway. Here are Democrats’ endorsements and a few Republican endorsements:

Democrats split between Johnson and Thompson in Edmonds

Democrats in the 21st and 32nd legislative districts have announced a dual endorsement for both City Council incumbent Kristiana Johnson and challenger Josh Thompson, but the county Democratic website lists Thompson as the sole endorsed candidate.

Thompson is a legislative aide to a Snohomish County councilmember.

The county and district Democrats have endorsed incumbent Adrienne Fraley-Monillas for re-election over challenger Alvin Rutledge.

Democrats also have endorsed council incumbent Mike Nelson, who is running uncontested for his first full four-year term on the council after winning election to a two-year unexpired term in 2015.

The 21st Legislative District includes most of Edmonds, unincorporated areas north of Edmonds and Lynnwood, and northeast of Lynnwood, Mukilteo and part of south Everett. The 32nd District includes south Edmonds; Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas; Lynnwood; part of Mountlake Terrace; the city of Shoreline and part of northwest Seattle.

Democrats endorse school challenger

Snohomish County Democrats have endorsed challenger Mitchell Below over incumbent Edmonds School District 15 board member Ann McMurray.

Snohomish County Democrats and Democrats in the 32nd Districts have announced dual endorsements for the two candidates for an open school board position — Cathy Baylor and Deborah Kilgore. Baylor and Kilgore are running for the position that retiring Board President Susan Phillips is giving up. Democrats in the 21st Legislative District, however, have given their sole endorsement to Baylor.

The Edmonds School District includes Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway, most of Brier and unincorporated areas near those municipalities.

Democrats, Republicans support opposing slates of port candidates

Snohomish County Republicans and Democrats are taking opposing stands on the election for Edmonds Port Commission, with Republicans backing the incumbents and Democrats backing the challengers.

The county Republican website says that voters need to retain incumbent Port Commissioners Steve Johnston, Bruce Faires and Fred Gouge.

The 32nd District Democrats have endorsed Angela Harris against Gouge, Susan Paine against Johnston and Lora Petso against Faires.

The port district includes parts of Edmonds west of 92nd Avenue West, along with unincorporated areas of Snohomish County west of 92nd Avenue and the Town of Woodway.

Three statewide advisory votes on November ballot

Voters in South Snohomish County and around Washington face three statewide advisory votes on the Nov. 7 general-election ballot.

The intent of such advisory votes is to give voters a chance to give their opinions on legislation that either creates new taxes or increases existing taxes.

It’s hard to cast an informed ballot, however, because the voters’ pamphlet and the online voters’ guide have nothing more than what is on the ballot; there’s no explanatory statement and no pro or con statements.

The first of this year’s advisory votes (No. 16) is on legislation that increases commercial fishing license fees to raise about $100,000 per year for the state wildlife account.

The other two of this year’s advisory votes are on tax measures that the 2017 Legislature passed to raise money to pay to comply with the State Supreme Court’s order that the Legislature provide full state support for basic education.

One (Advisory Vote No. 17) eliminates some tax exemptions and extends sales taxes to online sales.

The last of this year’s advisory votes (No. 18) raises the state property tax. It came about as a compromise between the Republican-controlled State Senate and the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. Democrats had proposed paying to support public schools with a carbon tax or a capital-gains tax on high earners, but Republicans held out for an increase in the state sales tax in exchange for reduced local school levies.

–By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.