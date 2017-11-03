South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter ready to activate

The Emergency Cold Weather Shelter is now open for the season and will be activated when overnight temperatures are anticipated to be 33 degrees or below. The shelter network is open to families, women and men in need of overnight sheltering. Evening and morning meals are provided.

When the shelter is activated, all persons in need of overnight sheltering are to meet outside of the Lynnwood City Hall (19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood) by 7 p.m. for transport to a local sheltering facility. An additional shuttle stop is located in the Trader Joe’s parking lot at Highway 99 and 196th Street Southwest. Individuals should be at this location no later than 7:05 p.m.

The South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Network is a subgroup of the Neighbors in Need Program, which is a cadre of volunteers from local churches (based out of Trinity Lutheran Church) that provide emergency sheltering, meals, toiletries and clothing to people in need.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Emergency Cold Weather Shelter, contact Mark Waldin, program administrator, at 425-419-7938. Or for more information on the shelter, visit www.weallbelong.org.