Cline Jewelers in downtown Edmonds is hosting a special two-day-only event with outstanding German gemstones, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4.

Featured guest is international gem specialist and master cutter Jochen Benzel from Oberstein, Germany.

Choose the outstanding gemstone that catches your eye, and have a perfect piece created just for you. Also ask about re-purposing your unworn jewelry for a new look.

Cline Jewelers is located at 105 5th Ave. S.