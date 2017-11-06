Sponsor spotlight: Here and There Grill for week of Nov. 6

Grilled Turkey Sandwich – sliced turkey breast, bacon, Havarti, cranberry, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough…with corn-black bean or fries…$9.95

Reuben Sandwich – corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on grilled caraway rye….with corn-black bean salad or fries….$10.95

Thai Peanut Chicken Wrap – chicken breast, cellophane noodles, pickled cucumber, bell pepper, mung bean sprouts, romaine, carrots, cilantro, green onion, spicy peanut sauce in flour wrap…with corn-black bean salad or fries…$10.95

Black Bean Sliders (vegetarian) – black bean patties, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo on slider buns…with corn-black bean salad or fries… $9.95

Mexican Steak Salad – sliced flank steak, corn-black bean salad, fried tortilla strips, chipotle crema, queso fresco, grape tomatoes, cilantro, green onion, lime-jalapeno vinaigrette, on romaine….$13.95

Shepherds Pie – ground lamb and beef, carrots, onion, peas; mashed potato topping (allow 30 minutes OR take home and bake)…$12.95

Lemongrass Clam Chowder (cilantro-peanut pesto garnish) (award winning) cup $3.95, bowl $4.95

Banana Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie…$2.23

Fruit Smoothie – blueberries, strawberries, non-fat vanilla frozen yogurt, cranberry juice…$4.95

Bottled Water/ Canned Pepsi/Diet/7up…$1.25

This week’s locations:</strong

Tuesday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Alderwood Business Center, Lynnwood

Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 4th and Dayton, Edmonds

Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kruger Clinic, Edmonds

Friday 5 to 8 p.m., American Brewing Co and Gallaghers

To learn more, visit www.hereandtheregrill.com.