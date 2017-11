Retired NOAA fisheries biologist Joe Scordino will speak at the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club’s Tuesday, Nov 7 meeting.

Scordino will provide an update on efforts by the Edmonds-Woodway High School Students Saving Salmon Club to improve local stream water quality and salmon habitat.

The Daybreakers Rotary meets at the Edmonds waterfront’s Anthony’s Beach Café starting at 7 a.m. Guests welcome. Breakfast is $15.