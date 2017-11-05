Reminder: Superintendent McDuffy invites community to join her on school tours

Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy invites anyone interested to join her on the first of four school tour opportunities this school year, Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m.-noon.

All tours begin and end in the Boardroom, Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The program includes:

Breakfast and District update;

School buses taking attendees to visit Lynnwood High School and Hilltop Elementary School.

You will meet students, principals and teachers and see firsthand the work happening in the schools.

Spanish interpretation will be available. If you’d like additional languages, need any other accommodations or have questions, please contact Oscar Halpert, halperto@edmonds.wednet.edu or 425-431-7045.

Mark your calendars for future tours: