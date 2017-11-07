Two Edmonds Port Commissioners leading challengers, one trailing in early returns

1 of 5

They gathered on opposite sides of town, and in some cases with opposite outcomes, but both challengers and incumbents for three Edmonds Port Commission races expressed satisfaction following initial election results Tuesday night.

Even though Susan Paine was trailing incumbent Steve Johnston for the Position 5 Port Commission seat, she said that she believed her candidacy — along with that of two other women challenging port incumbents — put the spotlight on the port’s role in the community.

“Whatever the outcome, the race has changed how our community will look at the port and how their actions have an impact on our waterfront and the Edmonds Marsh,” Paine said in a Facebook post Tuesday night after leaving a gathering of supporters at American Brewing Company.

A former Edmonds School Board member, Paine joined Microsoft manager Angela Harris and former Edmonds City Councilmember Lora Petso as a slate in challenging three sitting commissioners — two of them long-time incumbents who haven’t had an opponent in years.

The three challengers made protecting the Edmonds Marsh — which borders the port-owned Harbor Square Business Complex — a centerpiece of their campaign. Port incumbents, meanwhile, stressed their long-term efforts to provide sound financial management of the port and protect port taxpayers.

With 17 percent of the ballots counted, Paine was behind Johnston — who was appointed last year to fill a vacant commission seat — by 419 votes, earning 1,580 votes or 44 percent to Johnston’s 1,999 votes or 56 percent. Petso trailed incumbent Bruce Faires by 375 votes, garnering 45 percent to 55 percent for her opponent.

Political newcomer Harris had a 49-vote lead over Port Commission incumbent Fred Gouge, earning 51 percent of the early vote to Gouge’s 49 percent.

Across town, Gouge gathered with other incumbent port commissioners and their supporters at Portofino Restaurant and expressed confidence that he would make up the gap vs. Harris as more ballots are counted.

All three commissioners shared a similar message to the Portofino crowd: that a majority of port voters are recognizing the incumbents’ role in successfully managing the port for the community’s benefit.

Snohomish County Elections will release the next round of results at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8. You can see the complete list of current Snohomish County returns here.

