Verdant, Swedish Edmonds to host Survivors of Suicide Loss Day on Nov. 18

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is Saturday, Nov. 18. The Verdant Health Commission and Swedish Edmonds are partnering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to host a gathering in Lynnwood for those affected by suicide to come together, find comfort, and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and learn healthy coping strategies.

This year, all Survivor Day gatherings will include a screening of The Journey: A Story of Healing and Hope, an AFSP-produced documentary about the suicide loss experience, as well the new follow-up featurette, The Journey Revisited, in which six of the original Journey participants gather three years later to reflect on how their grief and healing journey is evolving.

For more information and to register to attend Survivor Day, click here.