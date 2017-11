Edmonds VFW Post 8870 is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony at the Edmonds Veterans Plaza at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

Edmonds Mayor David Earling and Rep Strom Peterson will speak briefly, as will VFW Post 8870 Commander Mike Denton, following a presentation of the colors.

All are welcome to attend. Edmonds Veterans Plaza is located at 5th Avenue and Bell Street.