Veterans needed for Edmonds Museum Oral History Project

A reminder that the Edmonds Historical Museum has launched the Edmonds Community Oral History Project, with the goal of capturing the oral histories of local residents and especially local veterans.

The museum has partnered with the Veterans History Project at the Library of Congress to oversee the preservation and archiving of each interview. As a result, all interviews conducted with veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, including all types of service and rank, will be permanently archived at the Library of Congress.

This service is free of charge to all participants. Project volunteers have been trained by Library of Congress historians and project coordinator Sara Jane Ruggles to conduct professional interviews that future generations will learn from.