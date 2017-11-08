Wednesday election update: Harris extends lead over Gouge in Edmonds port race

1 of 2

Edmonds Port Commission challenger Angela Harris extended her lead over incumbent Fred Gouge in the latest election returns released by Snohomish County Elections at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Harris, a senior business program manager at Microsoft, now leads Gouge, a real estate agent, by 110 votes in the District 1 race. When initial results were released Tuesday, Harris had a 49-vote lead.

There was little change in the race for the two other port seats, with incumbents Bruce Faires and Steve Johnston continuing to lead challengers. Here are the latest port race results for all positions:

Port Of Edmonds Commissioner District 1 28/28 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Angela Harris 2,036 51.32% Total 3,967 100.00%

Port Of Edmonds Commissioner District 3 28/28 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Bruce Faires 2,194 54.84% Total 4,001 100.00%

Port Of Edmonds Commissioner-At-Large Position 5 28/28 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Steven A. Johnston 2,203 55.41% Total 3,976 100.00%

There was also little change in races for Edmonds City Council positions up for election, with the two incumbents who had challengers — Adrienne Fraley-Monillas and Kristiana Johnson — continuing to maintain a comfortable lead over their challengers. (Councilmember Mike Nelson was running unopposed.)

The city council results are here:

City of Edmonds Council Position 1 51/51 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Kristiana Johnson 4,238 61.68% Total 6,871 100.00%

City of Edmonds Council Position 2 51/51 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Mike Nelson 5,778 97.54% Total 5,924 100.00%

City of Edmonds Council Position 3 51/51 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Adrienne Fraley-Monillas 4,985 71.94% Total 6,929 100.00%

And the status of races for the Edmonds School District Board of Directors also remained unchanged following Tuesday’s results, with long-time incumbent Ann McMurray leading challenger Mitchell Below for District 2 and Deborah Kilgore ahead of Cathy Baylor for District 4.

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Ann McMurray 9,784 55.69% Total 17,569 100.00%

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Deborah Kilgore 10,362 58.95% Total 17,577 100.00%

Finally, in the tightly contested Snohomish County Fire District 1 race, incumbent David Chan closed the gap against challenger Michael Ellis, trailing by just three votes in Wednesday’s vote count. Ellis had a 103-vote lead over Chan on Tuesday.

Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3 136/136 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Michael Ellis 5,753 49.85% Total 11,540 100.00%

You can see all of Wednesday’s Snohomish County returns here. The next set of results will be released at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9