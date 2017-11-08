Wednesday election update: Harris extends lead over Gouge in Edmonds port race

Edmonds Port Commission challenger Angela Harris extended her lead over incumbent Fred Gouge in the latest election returns released by Snohomish County Elections at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.
Harris, a senior business program manager at Microsoft, now leads Gouge, a real estate agent, by 110 votes in the District 1 race. When initial results were released Tuesday, Harris had a 49-vote lead.
There was little change in the race for the two other port seats, with incumbents Bruce Faires and Steve Johnston continuing to lead challengers. Here are the latest port race results for all positions:
|Port Of Edmonds Commissioner District 1
|28/28 100.00%
|Under Votes
|323
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Angela Harris
|2,036
|51.32%
|Fred Gouge
|1,926
|48.55%
|Write-In (if any)
|5
|0.13%
|Total
|3,967
|100.00%
| Port Of Edmonds Commissioner District 3
|28/28 100.00%
|Under Votes
|287
|
|Over Votes
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Lora Petso
|1,802
|45.04%
|Bruce Faires
|2,194
|54.84%
|Write-In (if any)
|5
|0.12%
|Total
|4,001
|100.00%
| Port Of Edmonds Commissioner-At-Large Position 5
|28/28 100.00%
|Under Votes
|314
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Susan Paine
|1,768
|44.47%
|Steven A. Johnston
|2,203
|55.41%
|Write-In (if any)
|5
|0.13%
|Total
|3,976
|100.00%
There was also little change in races for Edmonds City Council positions up for election, with the two incumbents who had challengers — Adrienne Fraley-Monillas and Kristiana Johnson — continuing to maintain a comfortable lead over their challengers. (Councilmember Mike Nelson was running unopposed.)
The city council results are here:
|City of Edmonds Council Position 1
|51/51 100.00%
|Under Votes
|649
|
|Over Votes
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Kristiana Johnson
|4,238
|61.68%
|Josh Thompson
|2,604
|37.90%
|Write-In (if any)
|29
|0.42%
|Total
|6,871
|100.00%
| City of Edmonds Council Position 2
|51/51 100.00%
|Under Votes
|1597
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Mike Nelson
|5,778
|97.54%
|Write-In (if any)
|146
|2.46%
|Total
|5,924
|100.00%
| City of Edmonds Council Position 3
|51/51 100.00%
|Under Votes
|592
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Adrienne Fraley-Monillas
|4,985
|71.94%
|Alvin A. Rutledge
|1,907
|27.52%
|Write-In (if any)
|37
|0.53%
|Total
|6,929
|100.00%
And the status of races for the Edmonds School District Board of Directors also remained unchanged following Tuesday’s results, with long-time incumbent Ann McMurray leading challenger Mitchell Below for District 2 and Deborah Kilgore ahead of Cathy Baylor for District 4.
|Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2
|169/169 100.00%
|Under Votes
|2573
|
|Over Votes
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Ann McMurray
|9,784
|55.69%
|Mitchell Below
|7,734
|44.02%
|Write-In (if any)
|51
|0.29%
|Total
|17,569
|100.00%
| Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4
|169/169 100.00%
|Under Votes
|2560
|
|Over Votes
|10
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Deborah Kilgore
|10,362
|58.95%
|Cathy Baylor
|7,140
|40.62%
|Write-In (if any)
|75
|0.43%
|Total
|17,577
|100.00%
Finally, in the tightly contested Snohomish County Fire District 1 race, incumbent David Chan closed the gap against challenger Michael Ellis, trailing by just three votes in Wednesday’s vote count. Ellis had a 103-vote lead over Chan on Tuesday.
|Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3
|136/136 100.00%
|Under Votes
|1110
|
|Over Votes
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|David F. Chan
|5,750
|49.83%
|Michael Ellis
|5,753
|49.85%
|Write-In (if any)
|37
|0.32%
|Total
|11,540
|100.00%
You can see all of Wednesday’s Snohomish County returns here. The next set of results will be released at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9