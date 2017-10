Election 2017 resources

Nov. 7, 2017

General Election Information

Important Dates:

Oct. 7-14 State Voters’ Pamphlet mailed

Oct. 9 Last day to register or update address by mail or online (myvote.wa.gov)

Oct. 18 Local Voters’ Pamphlet mailed to all households

Oct. 19 Ballots mailed to registered voters

Oct. 30 Last day for new Washington state voter registration (in person)

Nov. 7 Last day to return voted ballots

Local Voters’ Pamphlet (Snohomish County races and measures)

State Voters’ Pamphlet (State advisory measures)

Sample Ballot

Official Write-In Candidates

Ballot Boxes now open

Snohomish County Elections & Voter Registration