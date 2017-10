Election 2017 videos: Edmonds School Board

Want to learn more about the 2017 candidates for Edmonds School Board? We’ve posted the video interviews conducted with all candidates below:



Mitchell Below, Edmonds School District Board of Directors District 2



Ann McMurray, Edmonds School District Board of Directors District 2



Cathy Baylor, Edmonds School District Board of Directors District 4



Deborah Kilgore, Edmonds School District Board of Directors District 4